What do people in NI think of the Brexit deal?

There were mixed views and emotions on the streets of Northern Ireland following news that the UK government and the EU have reached agreement on major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Windsor Framework will reduce checks on goods going from GB to Northern Ireland.

The new EU-UK agreement was announced on Monday, which PM Rishi Sunak said would make Northern Ireland "the world's most exciting economic zone".

The DUP said it would take time to come to a "collective decision".

But are people pleased to see a new deal? And what difference will it make to their lives?