Part of the new Brexit deal that has been struck between the UK and EU is a new mechanism, known as the "Stormont brake".

It marks a change from the protocol agreed by the UK and EU back in 2019.

Under the protocol, some EU laws on goods and customs apply in Northern Ireland but politicians at Stormont had no formal way to influence those rules.

The Stormont break would allow elected representatives in the Northern Ireland Assembly to raise an objection to a new goods rule.

BBC News NI's Declan Harvey explains the processes of the Stormont brake could work in practice.

