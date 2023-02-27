The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said he and his colleagues will take their time to examine the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he needed to see what the deal meant practically for Northern Ireland and its place in the UK.

He added his party deserved credit for the fact the EU and UK governments had negotiated changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is currently boycotting Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont in protest against the protocol.