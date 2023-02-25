Large crowds have attended two separate events in Beragh and Omagh in a public show of support for Det Ch Insp John Caldwell who was shot on Wednesday night.

The senior police detective is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital though he has suffered "life-changing injuries".

Five men have now been arrested in connection with the shooting which the PSNI have blamed on the dissident republican group calling itself the New IRA.

BBC News NI spoke to some of the people who came along to show their support.

