Array Collective, based in Belfast, won the Turner Prize in 2021 along with £25,000 for their artwork/installation.

The Druthaib's Ball is a large scale mock up of an Irish pub made by the 11 members of Array Collective.

The artwork is a collection of jokes, songs, papier-mâché models, funny costumes and a large pink poster saying "Stop Ruining Everything".

The Irish pub has finally made it back to Northern Ireland, where it was unveiled at the Ulster Museum.