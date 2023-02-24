Caldwell family 'heavily affected' by gun attack

The family of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell has been left "heavily affected" after the officer was shot and critically injured in Omagh on Wednesday, the PSNI chief constable has said.

Mr Caldwell was loading footballs into his car when he was attacked at a leisure complex in the County Tyrone town.

In a news conference on Friday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne was joined by representatives from Stormont's five main political parties.

They expressed solidarity and a pledge to pursue those responsible for the attack, which police have blamed on dissident republicans.

Mr Byrne added he had spoken to Mr Caldwell's family on Thursday.

He explained they thanked people who provided first aid and the public for their support.

