The legacy of the Troubles - and what to do about the past - is an issue that dominates hearts and minds in 2023.

A controversial UK government bill going through Westminster is offering conditional amnesties to perpetrators who co-operate with a new information recovery body - a kind of truth recovery process, not unlike the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up in post-Apartheid South Africa.

Jake Mac Siacais, a former IRA member who spent years in the Maze prison, says he would not contribute to a truth process in Northern Ireland as he does not believe "the current approach to truth has anything to do with seeking the truth".

"It has to do with a range of corporate institutions protecting themselves from the truth," he adds, saying the military, intelligence services, IRA and UK government have "no real appetite for a truth process".