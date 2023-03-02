The legacy of the Troubles - and what to do about the past - is an issue that dominates hearts and minds in 2023.

A controversial UK government bill going through Westminster is offering conditional amnesties to perpetrators who co-operate with a new information recovery body - a kind of truth recovery process, not unlike the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up in post-Apartheid South Africa.

Sir Ronnie Flanagan, the RUC's chief constable when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998, tells Brian Rowan that he would happily to sit in any commission in Northern Ireland and "tell them exactly what I did, what I thought, why I did it".

He added that he was "proud to work with colleagues who saved many, many lives".