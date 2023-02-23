'The one phone call you never want to get' - police chief

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan spoke to the media after one of their colleagues was shot in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot by two gunmen after coaching children at football in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Chief Constable Simon Bryne said it was the "one phone call that you never want to get, that you've had a colleague attacked".

ACC McEwan said PSNI officers and staff work every day "against a backdrop of a substantial threat".

