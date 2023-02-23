A councillor in Omagh, County Tyrone says there is a "great sense of shock and anger" in the town after the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Insp Jim Caldwell was shot multiple times while standing at his car with his son in Omagh, County Tyrone.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

DUP councillor Errol Thompson, who has known Det Ch Insp Caldwell since he was a teenager, described him as "a great gentleman".

Read more here.