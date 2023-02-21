Striking workers say 'enough is enough'

Thousands of teachers and healthcare workers have taken part in strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.

In Belfast, a large rally was organised by a number of trade unions in the city centre.

School principal Henry Duffin told BBC News NI teachers often have to use their own money to provide resources for their class.

Allyson Lynn, a daycare worker, also said there was unsafe staffing levels in the health system.

In Northern Ireland, many teachers have been offered a pay rise of 3.2%, while most health workers were offered £1,400.

