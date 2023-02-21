'It was a spectacular murmuration'

The once familiar sight of thousands of starlings swooping above the Belfast skyline at Albert Bridge could be a thing of the past, according to a conservationist.

Conor McKinney told BBC News NI that new street lighting installed in 2019 could account for the disappearance of the birds in recent years.

"Light pollution has a direct physiological impact on the birds," he said.

"It causes extra stress, exposure and prevents them from sleeping."

Stormont's Department for Infrastructure said the conversion of lighting in the area to LED was designed in accordance with regulations and meets safety and environmental standards.

