This is the moment Dáithí Mac Gabhann found out the campaign he and his family have led has changed the law on organ donation.

Named after the six-year-old, who is in need of a heart transplant, Dáithí's Law was delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont.

But following a last-minute intervention by the UK government, BBC News NI has learned that new organ donation laws for Northern Ireland will progress this week.

