In the lead up to the Good Friday Agreement on 10 April 1998, there were killings, internal battles and big calls, which would have huge political implications.

On this day, 25 years ago - 20 February 1998 - Sinn Féin was suspended from the peace talks while, at the same time, one of the loyalist parties, the Ulster Democratic Party (UDP), the political wing of the the loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), was told it could return to the negotiations.

Sir Ronnie Flanagan, then Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) chief constable, was a central figure in those decisions.

It was his assessment that both the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF), a cover name for the UDA, and the IRA were involved in a number of killings, at a time when both were supposed to be observing ceasefires.

Speaking to former BBC security editor Brian Rowan, Sir Ronnie recalled briefing then secretary of state Mo Mowlam on the involvement of paramilitary organisations in recent killings - a briefing that would have a serious influence on the shape of the peace talks to come.