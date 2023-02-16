The cost of flour, cheese, tomatoes and olive oil has increased between 15 and 50 per cent recently.

That's eating into the margins of food producers like Marty Duggan and Jane Peaker.

They run separate food businesses at Trademarket in Belfast - and are feeling the pinch from rising prices.

"Truth of the matter is with the likes of the increase in energy costs, every kind of week counts now," said Mr Duggan.

Inflation has fallen slightly for a third month but challenges remain. Jane Peaker had to close her fish and chip shop in north Belfast before relocating to Trademarket.

"To be honest we don't know if this is going to last because of the rising costs, because sometimes this isn't viable at all."