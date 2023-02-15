A little puppy is found on the side of road in Thailand, bloody with no fur and hardly able to move.

A few weeks later, the dog - now named Rodney - is up and about and capturing hearts on social media.

The journey Rodney has taken - and that of many other dogs - has been documented and posted online by County Tyrone man Niall Harbison, who has made it his mission to save as many street dogs as possible.

Mr Harbison runs a sanctuary on the island of Koh Samui, where he rescues, nurses and feeds dogs in need.

"They're street dogs, which makes them a bit tougher because they have to be," he told BBC News NI.

"But underneath they're these lovely characters if you can draw it out of them."