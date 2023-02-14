A speed dating event for people with learning disabilities is proving a big hit in Londonderry.

Theatre group Stage Beyond is running the event after a successful pilot in 2022, which resulted in at least one couple getting together who are still dating.

Communication officer from Stage Beyond, Bernie Mullen, said the event is all about allowing people to have a fun and enjoyable experience but said it is "always a bonus if people find someone special".

Some of the speed daters taking part said it was not necessarily about romantic relationships, but was also a fun opportunity to meet new people and form friendships.

Video journalist: Mike McBride