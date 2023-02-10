Former motorcycle champion Phillip McCallen says road racing must be modernised if it is to survive.

His comment comes after the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland announced that all road racing events in Northern Ireland would be cancelled this year.

The organisation's Ulster branch citied the soaring cost of insurance for the events as the main reason for calling them off.

The organisers of the flagship North West 200 race, due to take place in May, hope their event can proceed.

But McCallen says the sport faces big challenges and is in desperate need of more funding.

