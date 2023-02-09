The UK government is being "inconsistent" in how it is planning to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, according to a Labour peer.

Baroness Angela Smith said the decision last week to grant of an inquiry into the Omagh bombing differed to the government's proposals in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The bill would lead to a ban on legal actions and inquests over Troubles-era cases.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine said he did "not entirely accept" there was "some kind of total contrast between what we are doing on Omagh and what we are doing on legacy".

