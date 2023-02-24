Craig Patterson from County Londonderry has been volunteering as a humanitarian aid worker during the Ukraine War.

He is back in Northern Ireland for now, but as the war in Ukraine turns a year old, he has been reflecting on his time in the country.

He met one Ukrainian woman called Olena who had offered him and other aid workers tea in her home.

Upon returning a couple of days later, her house had been stuck by a missile and he found her body in the rubble.

Her dog was left homeless and Craig would eventually adopt her and bring her back to Northern Ireland.

He did not know the dog’s original name, but has named her Olena after her owner.

