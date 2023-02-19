More than 100 families have applied to a fund to help pay the cost of a child's funeral since it was introduced in Northern Ireland last year.

Up until June 2022, Northern Ireland had been the only part of the UK without the fund.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Julie Flaherty lost her son Jake 10 years ago. She campaigned to have the Child Funeral Fund introduced in Northern Ireland.

Adam Watson was nine years old when he died last August.

His parents Sara and David used the fund and say they want to raise awareness about its existence for other bereaved families.

If you need help or advice about the issues in this video you can visit BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken