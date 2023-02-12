Ground-breaking archaeological discoveries have been made during a dig at the site of a new school in County Down.

Formerly a workhouse, excavation of the land in Downpatrick initially uncovered an Irish famine graveyard.

But as archaeologists dug deeper, they discovered one of the largest prehistoric settlements ever discovered on the island of Ireland.

After years of delay, the site has now been excavated and work has begun on the construction of the new Down High School.

There are plans for a memorial at the school, while the famine-era bodies will be reburied in an adjoining piece of land.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken