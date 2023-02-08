A UK Supreme Court ruling "brings great clarity to the reality that the Northern Ireland Protocol has altered Northern Ireland's position" within the UK, the DUP leader has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after the UK's highest court dismissed a unionist challenge to the lawfulness of the protocol.

Unionist politicians argued that the post-Brexit trade arrangement breaches the Acts of Union and the Northern Ireland Act.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the protocol was lawful as its judges unanimously rejected the case on all grounds.

The court agreed that the protocol did conflict with the Acts of Union.

However it added that it was Parliament's will that any part of the Acts of Union which conflict with the protocol are suspended.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the DUP leader said UK law must now address the issue and "restore our place within the United Kingdom".

