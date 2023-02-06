People who have been raped are afraid to undergo counselling in case lawyers demand access to their confidential records, which could then be used against them in court, a victims' advocate has warned.

Northern Ireland's Victims of Crime Commissioner Geraldine Hanna said she was deeply concerned that the disclosure of counselling notes was "forcing victims to choose between accessing healthcare and accessing justice".

The Public Prosecution Service said it only asked police to seek material from third parties when it was a reasonable line of inquiry.

