A seriously ill patient at Craigavon Area Hospital has made a public appeal from her hospital bed for Northern Ireland's health service to be given more resources.

Colette Terris, 62, from County Armagh, called for politicians to unite to help ease problems as the health system continues to come under pressure.

Ms Terris has an incurable form of cancer.

Complications recently led to her lower body being paralysed.

The Southern Health Trust has acknowledged that there are some days when scanning is not available in Craigavon and has apologised for added distress that can cause patients.

