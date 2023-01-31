‘Memories of ferry tragedy victims never die’

The sinking of the MV Princess Victoria seventy years ago “feels like yesterday”, according to the daughter of one of the victims.

More than 130 people died in one of the UK’s worst maritime disasters.

The ferry, travelling from Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland, sank on 31 January 1953.

Dora Ogilby, who was aged four at the time, said the death of her father Samuel McReynolds was “very hard” on her mother.

Historian David Hume told BBC News NI the tragedy also had a tremendous impact on the towns.

