"Oh no he didn't! Oh yes he did!"

A pantomime dame’s wish came true after a surprise appearance from actor James Nesbitt in Portrush, County Antrim.

Ian Magee, who played pantomime dame Widow Twankey, said he was left speechless when the Bloodlands star joined him during a performance of Aladdin.

A director from Portrush Theatre Company scouted Mr Nesbitt for the performance after bumping into the actor in a local garage.

“[He] just walked up to him and said: ‘We’re doing this, any chance of you coming?’

“Within 10 seconds, Jimmy had agreed, said he would be there and true to his word, he turned up.”

The Cold Feet actor even give Widow Twankey a kiss and a box of chocolates.