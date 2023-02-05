‘We want our murals to show that there’s hope’

Two artists from County Antrim are painting murals to raises awareness of mental health issues.

Murals in Northern Ireland can often depict political divisions, but Carly Wright and Sam McAleese are helping to change that.

Like many communities in Northern Ireland - the wider Ballymena area has been affected by suicide and drugs.

The pair, who are from Ballymena, chose a wall in a housing estate as a canvas.

The project was funded by the Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward group.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, there are a list of organisations that may be able to help at BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken