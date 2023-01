John Spence took advantage of the snow at his sister's house near Derry in Northern Ireland by using a neighbouring field as a makeshift snowboarding slope.

"I've done it loads out in the Swiss Alps and the French Alps, but never in Ireland," John told BBC News NI.

