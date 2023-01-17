Snowboarder takes to the slopes of Londonderry

Heavy snow has closed many schools and brought much of the north west to a standstill, but not everyone was annoyed by the white stuff.

John Spence took advantage of the snow at his sister's house on the Trench Road near Derry by using a neighbouring field as a makeshift snowboarding slope.

"I've done it loads out in the Swiss Alps and the French Alps, but never in Ireland," John told BBC News NI.

Video by James Kelly