One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive a £600 energy support voucher has said it could not have come at a better time.

Kelly Alexander received her voucher in the post on Saturday.

The 46-year-old from Ballybeen is a throat cancer survivor who uses a wheelchair.

She said she struggled to get by over Christmas and was finding it really hard to deal with the cost of living.

"It really is hard to live, some weeks you have to choose between electric and gas," she said.

