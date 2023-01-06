'Be wary about energy payment scams'

People in Northern Ireland should be wary of scams related to the £600 energy payment scheme, the Post Office has warned.

Many households will receive a voucher which can be redeemed at Post Office branches, while direct debit energy customers will receive the money into their bank accounts.

Post Office NI external affairs manager Mark Gibson said the Post Office will not phone, text or email customers about the payment.

Such communication should be regarded as a "scam", he added, with an official letter due to be sent to relevant households.

