A woman from County Donegal has said she was "humbled and honoured" to read one of the liturgical readings at the Requiem Mass of Pope Benedict XVI.

The former Pope died on Saturday at the age of 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health.

Mary Maguire, who is from Letterkenny, read the second reading at the funeral in St Peter's Square, which was from the First letter of St Peter (1:3-9).

Ms Maguire is part of the Conwal and Leck parish in the Diocese of Raphoe.

She is also heavily involved with the St Vincent De Paul charity in her home town of Letterkenny in the Republic of Ireland.

"It was a complete an utter honour to be asked to do it," Ms Maguire told BBC News NI.

"When I was reading it, I just felt joy in my heart at being able to proclaim the word of God in front of such a large congregation.

"I just felt joy, even though it was a sad occasion, because I was the person that was chosen to be here and do the reading."

