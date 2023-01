Police have said they have examined more than 3,000 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the murder of Natalie McNally.

The 32-year-old was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, one week before Christmas.

The chief investigating officer made a fresh appeal for information on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness also said he believed that detectives have recovered the weapon used to kill her.

