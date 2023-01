The parents of Natalie McNally have spoken of their grief after the mother-to-be was murdered in her home before Christmas.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December.

Her mother Bernie told BBC News NI that she was "my best friend".

"We have to try to face our lives without her and I don't know how we're going to do it," she added.

