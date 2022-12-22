Police investigating the stabbing of Natalie McNally have released CCTV of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Lurgan on Sunday night.

The CCTV footage shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday. He leaves at 21:30.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about her killing.

Read more here.