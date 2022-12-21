Niamh Brownlee was admitted to a psychiatric hospital five years ago. She was 24.

Gripped by depression and bulimia, she was consumed by dark thoughts she believed she could never share with anyone.

So, she detailed her inner turmoil in a diary - and that has now been published.

"The shame I felt for having depression was enough to completely overwhelm me," she said.

"The diary became a way for me to offload everything that was in my head and to try to understand how I had ended up in hospital," she said.

