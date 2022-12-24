For more than 20 years Davy Boyle has been part of the fabric of Coleraine in the run-up to Christmas.

Known in the County Londonderry town as the Coleraine Caretaker, he does an annual sit-out to collect money for charity.

But after raising £700,000 over that time, he has decided to retire, making 2022 the final year he donned his Santa suit.

Davy told BBC News NI about his favourite memories as the Coleraine Caretaker.

Video journalist: Maria McCann, BBC News NI north-east reporter