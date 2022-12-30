A woodland in a south Armagh village allows people to dedicate trees to their lost loved ones.

Brian's Wood in Silverbridge began back 2019 with Irish President Michael D Higgins planting the first tree.

About 15,000 trees have been planted since then, with a growing number being dedicated.

Maggie Finnegan, who runs the project, says that people as far afield as Texas have contacted her to have loved ones remembered.

