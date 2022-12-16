Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says £600 energy support payment will arrive in NI this winter.
His comment comes after Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said energy firms had suggested it could take until June for all households to receive the payment.
Mr Sunak did not say when the discount would be applied to bills but said an announcement would come "very shortly".
