"Could I get away with using a smaller turkey?"

Christmas - perhaps the most expensive time of the year - has come at a bad time for many people in Northern Ireland.

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting hard, many are trying to work out how to reduce their spending this festive season.

Women in a knitting club in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast, have discussed what they will do to keep the cost of Christmas down.

