The sister of murdered Lisa Dorrian is urging those who know what happened to her to contact the police after a £20,000 reward was offered for new information.

Lisa, a 25-year-old shop assistant, vanished after attending a party at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert, a seaside village in County Down, in 2005.

It is presumed that she was murdered.

Speaking to BBC News NI, her sister Joanne Dorrian says "The person who killed Lisa knew Lisa.

"The person who disposed of Lisa's body knew her was with her that weekend."

