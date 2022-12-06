The Public Health Agency (PHA) is asking parents to be vigilant after the death of a five-year-old Belfast girl from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. She died on Monday.

Black Mountain Primary School said she was "a bright and talented little girl".

Speaking to BBC News NI, the PHA's Dr Philip Veal said parents concerned about their child should contact their GP.

