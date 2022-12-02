A woman from Portrush in County Antrim has said she has been living in a mobile home in the seaside town due to a shortage of accessible housing.

Nicola Wedlock, 51, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), has been on a social housing waiting list since May 2020.

She was living with her mother, 75, in an upstairs flat but said she needed to move out due to mobility needs.

The Housing Executive said it made offers of accommodation but "these were declined for a variety of reasons".

Ms Wedlock said: "They made me an offer for two bungalows which my occupational therapist turned down because they weren't wheelchair accessible."

She said she moved from her mother's flat at least eight months ago.

Read more: Multiple sclerosis patient in mobile home "due to housing shortage"