'Christmas is going to be so hard' without energy bill payment
A £600 payment intended to help people in Northern Ireland with energy bills will not be made until after next year, a government minister has said.
Graham Stuart, minister for energy and climate, said he was aiming to deliver the money in January.
The uncertainty surrounding the delivery of the scheme has been a disappointment to some families in Northern Ireland.
At this women's group in east Belfast, young mothers were looking forward to financial help before Christmas.