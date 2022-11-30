Suicide affecting whole communities in NI, says mental health champion
Northern Ireland's mental health champion has said the ripple effect of suicide touches whole communities.
Prof Siobhán O'Neill was speaking to BBC News NI after it was revealed that there were 237 deaths from suicide in Northern Ireland last year.
She said: "Every single suicide death is a death that can be prevented."
