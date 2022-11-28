The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has said that politicians who are electable and accountable should be making decisions about how NI is governed.

But Jayne Brady said in the absence of an executive she would do what she could to deliver services for people.

It was the first in-depth interview Ms Brady had given since taking over the role 14 months ago.

She said Northern Ireland was faced with "complex and challenging... inescapable pressures" that have been exasperated by the lack of a functioning executive.

Read more here.