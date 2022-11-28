A group of mothers are in Stormont to share their experiences of childbirth as part of a campaign for better maternity support services.

They will recount problems with the care they received and call for urgent improvements to services for mothers who develop mental-health issues.

The initiative has been organised by the Mas (Maternal Advocacy and Support) project.

It provides mental-health support to new mothers in eight women's centres.

Clare Anderson from the group said primary care services needed to be improved for mothers with perinatal mental health problems.

Read more here.