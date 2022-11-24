A prison has become the rather unusual location for a native tree nursery as part of a new environmental project.

The scheme, which involves specially-selected prisoners at Magilligan Prison in County Londonderry, is aimed at protecting and developing woodland.

Inmates cultivate British and Irish trees species which are currently in short supply.

It is the first scheme of its kind in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Justice.

Video Journalist Mike McBride