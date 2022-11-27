A breakfast club providing access to low-cost hot meals has been set up in a housing estate in County Antrim.

Ballykeel is a predominantly working-class area in south-east Ballymena.

Residents are facing more pressure than ever as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

A community group has established the scheme to help some residents who have to face decisions around whether or not to "heat or eat".

Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward Group received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to help subsidise cheaper meals for the residents.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken